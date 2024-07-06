Advertisement
Suspect in custody after UCLA student is sexually assaulted in dorm

Students walk along mall on UCLA camps in 2023.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
By Melody GutierrezStaff Writer 
A man who is suspected of sexually assaulting a UCLA student in her dorm room early Friday morning is in custody, campus police said.

The incident occurred about 2:40 a.m. Friday when a man entered Saxon Suites residential dorms by unknown means and assaulted the student in her bed, UCLA police said in a news release.

The incident was immediately reported to police after the man fled the room, police said. The man was described as heavy set, in his 30s and having a curly beard. He was wearing all black clothing and a beanie.

No details were given about the suspect in custody and UCLA police did not immediately return calls and emails about the incident Saturday.

The victim, whose age was not provided, was medically treated at the scene, according to the press release.

UCLA police encouraged students to report any suspicious activity to police at (310) 825-1491.

