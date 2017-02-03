Irvine man charged with murder in shooting deaths of his mother and brother

An Irvine man accused of shooting his mother and brother to death inside the family home earlier this week has been charged with two counts of murder, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Nolan Pascal Pillay, 37, also faces sentencing enhancements for using a firearm and multiple killings. He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 8, prosecutors said.

The shooting was reported about 1 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Officers rushed to the home in the 14000 block of Crystal Circle, where they found Pillay’s mother, Gloria Pillay, 58, and his younger brother, Arlyn Pillay, 35, dead from gunshot wounds.

The two brothers lived at the home with their father, Irvine police spokeswoman Kim Mohr said. Gloria Pillay did not live there but visited frequently, Mohr said. She declined to identify a possible motive for the killings.

Friends of the victims have taken to social media to express their grief.

Aryln Pillay was an artist with his own gallery in Tustin, according to his professional website, OGREshop.com. Friends have been posting remembrances at a GoFundMe page launched to help his family with funeral costs.

“Arlyn, the whole art community is in mourning. You had such a bright spirit that shined through all you did,” one message read. “Your kindness and warm, welcoming personality are truly going to be missed. Thank you for sharing your work with the world, and thank you for being such a wonderful human. Rest In Peace, beautiful man.”

The killings were the first homicides in Irvine this year.

