Man charged with starting a fire in Joshua Tree National Park

The oasis was first settled by the Serrano people, who called it Mara, meaning "the place of little springs and much grass," according to the park service: "Legend holds they came to the oasis because a medicine man told them it was a good place to live and that they would have many boy babies. The medicine man instructed them to plant a palm tree each time a boy was born. In the first year, the Serrano planted 29 palm trees at the oasis."