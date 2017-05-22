Police shoot armed teenager who 'wanted to shoot something and be on the news,' officials say

A 16-year-old boy who “wanted to shoot something and be on the news” was shot by police after a reported family disturbance in La Habra on Monday morning, officials said.

The teen was taken to UCI Medical Center and will be jailed after he recovers, said Sgt. Jose Rocha.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a report of a family disturbance about 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of South Monte Vista Boulevard. The caller told dispatchers that the teen was armed with a handgun and was threatening to shoot them, police said.

But by the time officers arrived the boy had left, police said.

The caller also cautioned police that the boy was “armed with the firearm and stated that he wanted to shoot something and be on the news,” police said in a news release.

Officers searched the area and found the teen two blocks away in the 300 block of South Walnut Street, Rocha said.

When police tried to contact him, gunfire erupted and the boy was shot by officers, police said. No officers were injured and the wounded teen ran off. He was found soon after a short distance away.

The boy will be jailed on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal threats and brandishing a firearm, police said.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

