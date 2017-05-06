Late spring storm brings scattered showers throughout the region

A late spring storm moved into the region early Saturday, bringing cloudy skies and scattered showers.

Light showers are expected throughout the day with temperatures ranging from the high 50s along the coast to the low 60s in downtown L.A., according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday evening.

Showers are expected to continue Sunday morning, tapering off in the afternoon and evening, according to forecasters. Lightning is possible along the coast, and some mountains could get a dusting of snow. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday.

Rain is possible Monday morning, giving way to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to reach into the 70s.

“This isn’t completely unusual, but we don’t get a lot of storms this late in the season,” Jimmy Taeger, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Rancho Bernardo, told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Motorists should watch for travel advisories in the mountains. An inch or two of snow could fall above the 5,000-foot level, and there could be trace amounts as low as 4,000 feet.

carlos.lozano@latimes.com

