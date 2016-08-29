Possible 'neighbor dispute' led to deadly triple-shooting in Lake View Terrace, police say

An ongoing dispute between neighbors apparently sparked a drive-by shooting in Lake View Terrace on Sunday night that left two men dead, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gunfire was reported about 9:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Jouett Street, said Officer Tony Im.

Witnesses reported seeing a car drive past as someone inside the vehicle opened fire, hitting three men standing in the frontyard of a home, said Sgt. Jaime Chacon.

The men who were killed were identified as Moises Sarias, 68, of Lake View Terrace, and Edgar Leonel Canaan, 47, of North Hollywood. The third man, who authorities said is expected to survive, was not identified by police.

Though no arrests have been made, Im said detectives believe the case “is related to an ongoing neighbor dispute.”

The dead are the second and third homicides in Lake View Terrace in the last 12 months, according to the Homicide Report.

