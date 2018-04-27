An LAPD commander and supervisor are arrested on alcohol-related charges

A high-ranking officer and another supervisor with the Los Angeles Police Department were arrested by Glendale police early Friday morning on alcohol-related charges, authorities said.
Cmdr. Nicole Mehringer was arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated in public at about 1:45 a.m. near Lomita Avenue and Brand Boulevard, Glendale police said.
An LAPD spokeswoman confirmed that Mehringer was taken into custody with another "department supervisor." Glendale police identified him as James Kelly and said he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Kelly is listed as a sergeant in LAPD records.
The circumstances surrounding the arrests were not immediately clear. Tahnee Lightfoot, a Glendale police spokeswoman, said the agency could not release additional information Friday afternoon.
Mehringer, 47, and Kelly, 46, spent a little over three hours in custody before they were released Friday morning, according to jail records.
Mehringer, who is identified on the LAPD website as Nicole Alberca, is one of 20 officers with the rank of commander in the 10,000-officer LAPD, reporting directly to Chief Charlie Beck. Beck promoted her to commander in March 2017, placing her in charge of the department's Employee Relations Group.
She and Kelly did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Capt. Patricia Sandoval, an LAPD spokeswoman, said a personnel investigation was pending.
Mehringer and Kelly were the third and fourth LAPD officers arrested this week.
On Tuesday, an off-duty officer was arrested at a San Diego County checkpoint after Border Patrol agents found two men in his car that were in the country illegally, authorities said. Mambasse Patara — a 42-year-old officer assigned to the LAPD's South Traffic Division — later pleaded not guilty to federal charges of transporting people who were in the country illegally.
Also Tuesday, Officer John Bailey was arrested and charged with workers' compensation fraud, the LAPD said. Bailey, 43, was assigned to the department's Van Nuys Division.