4 LAPD officers injured rescuing someone from burning home

Four Los Angeles police officers were injured Tuesday after rushing into a burning home in Sylmar to rescue someone who was trapped inside, officials said.
The person they saved was taken to a hospital, critically injured with smoke inhalation, according to the Los Angeles fire and police departments. Details on the condition of the officers were not available.
The blaze was reported shortly before 9 p.m. at 13654 Brussels Ave., the Fire Department said. When firefighters arrived, the one-story home was well involved with fire.
More than 40 firefighters knocked down the blaze in less than half an hour. The cause of the blaze has not been determined, but officials said the home was filled with “excessive personal storage.”