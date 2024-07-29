Police shoot, kill burglary suspect who tried to set Mid-City house on fire

An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a police shooting and three people were arrested Monday following a break-in in Los Angeles’ Mid-City area.

Los Angeles police shot and killed a burglary suspect Monday morning after the person tried to set a house on fire in Mid-City, authorities said.

The person, whose gender, age and identity were not immediately released, was part of a group of four people who police say broke into a home in the 2600 block of Halm Avenue early Monday.

Police were called around 3:20 a.m. and were able to arrest three of the suspects, according to Los Angeles Police Department officials.

The fourth suspect, however, barricaded themselves inside a home and then tried to set it on fire, LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman said.

The person eventually emerged from the home and briefly faced off with officers outside. According to reports from ABC7 News, the person charged at police, who opened fire.

“The fourth suspect who became barricaded became the [police shooting]. Fatal,” Eisenman said.