City Council approves $1.8-million payout to LAPD officer who accused her boss of sexual harassment

A Los Angeles police officer who accused an internal affairs lieutenant of sexual harassment and ordering surveillance of her when she rejected his advances will receive a $1.8-million payout from the city.
The City Council affirmed the payment for Officer Linda Allstot on Wednesday, ending a legal battle that began in 2015, court records show.
Allstot had accused Internal Affairs Division Lt. Wayne Lightfoot of making unwanted sexual advances, inappropriately touching her and making disparaging remarks about the appearance of other women repeatedly while he was her supervisor in the LAPD’s Professional Standards Bureau from 2013 to 2015, according to her civil lawsuit.
Lightfoot also allegedly invited Allstot on vacations to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Lake Havasu, Ariz. During those conversations "his eyes traveled up and down from [Allstot's] face to her breasts," according to the lawsuit. He also "looked up and down her body in a sexual manner" when they passed each other in hallways or spoke in his office.
Allstot also accused Lightfoot and others of retaliating against her by making false complaints about her job performance. The lieutenant also had other officers follow her to try and obtain evidence of wrongdoing, the lawsuit claimed.
Allstot eventually filed a complaint with Deputy Chief Debbie McCarthy, but nothing was done, the lawsuit said.
Earlier this year, a jury awarded Allstot $3 million in damages. But the city filed a motion in June seeking a reduction, and a judge ordered Allstot to either accept the reduced figure or endure a second trial on the issue of compensation, Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the city attorney’s office, said Wednesday.
Judge Richard L. Fruin Jr. ruled that Allsot would not suffer “any future pain and suffering” in reducing the payout, said Greg Smith, an attorney representing Allsot.
Allstot, a 20-year-veteran of the department, remains on duty within Internal Affairs, Smith said.
Lightfoot, Smith said, took an extended leave from the LAPD in 2017 and moved to Florida. He formally retired earlier this year, according to Smith.
None of the officers Allstot made complaints against faced internal discipline, Smith said. A spokesman for the LAPD was not immediately available for comment on the case.
Times Staff Writer Emily Alpert Reyes contributed to this report.