Woman with rifle shot, wounded by LAPD officers in Silver Lake

Los Angeles police officers shot a rifle-wielding woman in Silver Lake during an incident on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The officers were responding to calls about a combative woman at a residence in the 1300 block of Edgecliff Drive around 3:30 p.m., according to Officer Lillian Preciado, a department spokeswoman. Police made several attempts to contact the woman before she approached them while carrying a rifle, Preciado said.

The officers fired several bean-bag rounds at the woman but were unable to stop her and were forced to open fire, Preciado said.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, according to Preciado. It was not immediately clear if the woman pointed the rifle at the officers or how many officers opened fire.

No officers were injured in the incident, Preciado said.

The shooting marked the second time in three days that Los Angeles police officers opened fire on a suspect. On Saturday, police, said, officers shot and killed a man armed with a pipe outside a Carl’s Jr. restaurant downtown.

