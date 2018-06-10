Tens of thousands expected to turn out for LA Pride Parade in West Hollywood

Major streets in West Hollywood and the surrounding area will be closed Sunday for the annual Pride Parade and other LA Pride Festival-related activities.
The parade, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of people, is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m., organizers said.
The route begins at Fairfax Avenue and extends west on Santa Monica Boulevard to Doheny Drive.
This year’s grand marshal is Michaela Ivri Mendelsohn, a transgender activist and founder of TransCanWork, which promotes transgender inclusivity in the workplace.
The parade, which was first held in 1970, is free and is expected to last two hours. Santa Monica Boulevard and surrounding streets will be closed throughout the day.
The two-day L.A. Pride Festival also includes music and other activities, some of which require a ticket. This year's theme for the celebration is "Just Be."
“Our mission is to create safe and inclusive spaces for self-expression, inspire an authentic sense of activism in the continued fight for equality, and celebrate the unique heritage and diverse cultures of Los Angeles’ LGBTQ+ community and its allies,” organizers said of the event.