Holiday travelers jam Los Angeles International Airport

More than a quarter of a million passengers were expected to catch flights to or from Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, part of the 4.35 million travelers expected at the airport during the holiday season.

“It is the busiest day of this holiday season and one of the busiest days of the year," said Stephanie Sampson, a spokeswoman for Los Angeles World Airports, the city agency that runs the facility.

About 253,000 passengers were expected to come through LAX on Saturday. The overall estimate for the holiday period is 0.9% above last year's record of 4.31 million passengers, according to airport officials.

The 19-day holiday period began Friday and continues through Jan. 2.

The slowest days are predicted to be Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, with between 205,000 and 212,000 passengers traveling on those days.

By comparison, LAX has averaged 232,000 passengers daily this year.