More than 30 women come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment
Police searching for gunman who killed a man near Gold Line station in Lincoln Heights

A man was shot dead near the Gold Line train station in Lincoln Heights by one of three men who approached him and began arguing, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred a little before 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Marmion Way and French Avenue, said Sgt. James Zboravan, of the LAPD's Northeast station.

One of the suspects fired at least four shots at the victim, Zboravan said.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

LAPD detectives ask anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call (323) 561-3211.

