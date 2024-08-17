Gunman sought after fatal shooting in Skid Row

A man was fatally shot in Skid Row early Saturday after an argument with another man that was captured on surveillance video, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were called at 4:24 a.m. to the 500 block of San Pedro Street, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, a police department spokesperson said.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The gunman fled the scene.

Surveillance video showed the victim arguing with another man, who then shot him, authorities said. Police did not have a detailed description of the gunman and no arrests have been made.