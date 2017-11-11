U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing diver in Long Beach

The search for a missing diver in Long Beach was suspended Saturday evening until authorities receive new information about his whereabouts.

Over the course of four hours, the U.S. Coast Guard covered nearly 36 square nautical miles looking for the missing diver, a man in his mid-50s who was not identified.

A crew member aboard a commercial dive vessel reported around 12:30 p.m. that the man went into distress about 7.5 miles offshore, where the water is about 270 feet deep.

By sunset, searchers found “no evidence that would suggest where he might be,” said Mark Barney, a spokesman for the Coast Guard.

The man’s diving buddy was taken to the USC Catalina Hyperbaric Chamber for treatment of a dive-related illness, Barney said.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s and fire departments, along with the Long Beach Fire Department, assisted in the search.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek