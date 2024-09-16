Two people found dead in Long Beach, SWAT officers in standoff with possible suspect

Two people died in North Long Beach on Monday morning, leading to an apparent standoff between Long Beach SWAT officers and a suspected gunman.

Two people died in North Long Beach on Monday morning, leading to an apparent standoff between Long Beach SWAT officers and a suspected gunman.

The series of events began at 11:15 a.m., when Long Beach police responded to a reported shooting on the 300 block of East 63rd Street.

Upon arriving, they discovered a woman with gunshot wounds to the upper body and a man with unknown injuries, the department said in a statement. The Long Beach Fire Department transported the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead; the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The victims’ identities have not been released.

A possible male suspect fled the scene to a nearby building, where officers established a perimeter and attempted to contact him, according to the statement. SWAT officers were called in to help, and they were on scene as of 3:30 p.m.

The police had released no further information about the incident as of Monday afternoon.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.