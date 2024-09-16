Advertisement
California

Two people found dead in Long Beach, SWAT officers in standoff with possible suspect

Police cars parked to block a street with emergency vehicles nearby.
Two people died in North Long Beach on Monday morning, leading to an apparent standoff between Long Beach SWAT officers and a suspected gunman.
(Citizen App)
By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 
Share via

Two people died in North Long Beach on Monday morning, leading to an apparent standoff between Long Beach SWAT officers and a suspected gunman.

The series of events began at 11:15 a.m., when Long Beach police responded to a reported shooting on the 300 block of East 63rd Street.

Upon arriving, they discovered a woman with gunshot wounds to the upper body and a man with unknown injuries, the department said in a statement. The Long Beach Fire Department transported the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead; the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The victims’ identities have not been released.

Long Beach, California-July 30, 2024-A high speed pursuit in Long Beach ends in a violent crash and four people, including two suspects were hospitalized Monday evening.Around 5:30 p.m. Long Beach Police department officers were chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle eastbound on 4th Street when the collision occurred. Crash occurred at 4h Street and Cherry Ave. in Long Beach (KTLA) (On.Scene)

California

Long Beach police pursuit ends in violent crash, with suspect calling for help from vehicle

Four people — including two suspects — were hospitalized with injuries after Long Beach police chased an allegedly stolen vehicle.

July 30, 2024

A possible male suspect fled the scene to a nearby building, where officers established a perimeter and attempted to contact him, according to the statement. SWAT officers were called in to help, and they were on scene as of 3:30 p.m.

The police had released no further information about the incident as of Monday afternoon.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement