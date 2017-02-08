Police searching for suspect in Long Beach robbery, sexual assault cases with elderly victims

Long Beach police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a senior housing complex and sexually assaulting an elderly woman, authorities said Wednesday.

According to police, a man forced his way into several homes in a senior housing complex near Atlantic Avenue and Via Carmelitos between Thursday and Sunday. The youngest victim was 63 years old. The eldest was 95.

In three of the cases, a man knocked on the women’s doors, forcing his way inside when they answered and physically assaulting them before making off with purses, cellphones and cash, according to police.

In one case, a woman was robbed as she was walking near the residential complex.

A woman who was assaulted inside her home Sunday was taken to a hospital with injuries and expected to survive.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call Long Beach Police Det. J. Kearns at 562-570-7368 or email LBPDSexCrimes@longbeach.gov.

