Where in Beverly Hills did Paul Manafort buy $500,000 worth of suits?

Charges that President Trump’s former campaign manager hid more than $75 million from the IRS may have shocked the political world, but there was only one question tearing at the heart of California’s tailoring community on Monday — who in Beverly Hills sold Paul Manafort $500,000 worth of suits?

In a 31-page federal indictment filed in Washington, prosecutors alleged that the political consultant with Russian connections spent $12 million in untaxed income on a wealth of luxuries.

Among those items, prosecutors say, was more than $500,000 worth of clothes purchased from a Beverly Hills business identified only as “Vendor H.”

Calls to several high-priced tailors in the area resulted in few answers Monday.

Violet Pananyan, the owner of Antoine's Tailoring on Beverly Drive, had heard the news, but never counted Manafort as a client.

“To be honest I stay away from politics,” she said.

There were a few clues however.

According to one of Manafort’s former business partners — and a well-known sartorialist — the defendant’s tastes lean more toward the Continental than Savile Row.

“He favored an Italian style of tailoring with higher arm holes, which is more fitted in the body,” said the self-described political dirty trickster Roger Stone.

Stone told the Los Angeles Times on Monday that he didn’t know where Manafort had shopped in recent years, but that his former partner “had excellent taste when it came to suits and ties.”

However, Stone said he questioned the quality of the tailoring.

“In my mind they never quite fit properly,” Stone said. “The style of your suit needs to fit your physique,” Stone told The Times.

When Stone and Manafort went into business together in 1980 with Charles Black Jr. — and made millions working for political candidates like Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush— Manafort was said to favor threads from Charvet Place Vendôme, a high-priced Parisian tailor.

There had been hints that Manafort’s fashion choices could come back to bite him. The New York Times reported that in July, when federal agents executed search warrants on the political consultant’s Virginia home, they entered his closet and took pictures of the pricey suits.

Stone added that if he were ever to come under the microscope of investigators, and there are reports that he is, he doesn’t worry his suits will cause him any trouble.

“I can’t imagine what would be illegal about my suits. They don’t violate the laws of good taste... There’s never an excuse for being poorly dressed.”

