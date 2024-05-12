20-year-old woman fatally shot while walking in Long Beach, police say

Long Beach police are searching for a suspect in a woman’s shooting on Saturday.

A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday night while walking in a north Long Beach neighborhood, according a preliminary police report.

Just after 10 p.m., Long Beach police responded to the area of Paramount Boulevard and 57th Street after hearing reports of gunshots and a suspect fleeing the area, according to a news release.

Officers found the victim, Long Beach resident Brooklyn Mack, had been shot multiple times.

Advertisement

They tried to save her life by administering medical aid. The Long Beach Fire Department arrived to help as well, but Mack died at the scene.

A suspect is believed to have fled before officers arrived, police said.

It remains unclear what the suspect’s motive was.

Anyone who has information can contact homicide Dets. Ethan Shear or Chasen Contreras at (562) 570-7244. Tips can be submitted anonymously to L.A. Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.