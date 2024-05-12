Advertisement
California

20-year-old woman fatally shot while walking in Long Beach, police say

The multistory glass Long Beach police headquarters, backed by blue sky.
Long Beach police are searching for a suspect in a woman’s shooting on Saturday.
(Google)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Share

A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday night while walking in a north Long Beach neighborhood, according a preliminary police report.

Just after 10 p.m., Long Beach police responded to the area of Paramount Boulevard and 57th Street after hearing reports of gunshots and a suspect fleeing the area, according to a news release.

Officers found the victim, Long Beach resident Brooklyn Mack, had been shot multiple times.

Advertisement

They tried to save her life by administering medical aid. The Long Beach Fire Department arrived to help as well, but Mack died at the scene.

A suspect is believed to have fled before officers arrived, police said.

It remains unclear what the suspect’s motive was.

Anyone who has information can contact homicide Dets. Ethan Shear or Chasen Contreras at (562) 570-7244. Tips can be submitted anonymously to L.A. Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

More to Read

California
Jaclyn Cosgrove

Jaclyn Cosgrove covers the (great!) outdoors at the Los Angeles Times. They started at The Times in 2017 and have written about wildfires, culture, protests, crime and county government. In 2022, they managed For Your Mind, a yearlong mental health project. Cosgrove is originally from rural Oklahoma and is a proud Oklahoma State University graduate. They fell in love with the Southern California landscape when they moved here in 2017. They are always looking for the next adventure and welcome your ideas. If their phone goes straight to voicemail when you call, it probably means they’re in the mountains with their beloved dog, Maggie May.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement