One man is killed, another injured when Maserati slams into tree in Long Beach

One man was killed and another badly injured Thursday evening in Long Beach when the sports car they were in tore nearly in half after crashing into a tree.
Police officers and firefighters responded to a report of a crash about 6:55 p.m. at Los Coyotos Diagonal and Outer Traffic Circle, Sgt. James Richardson said.
They found a badly wrecked white Maserati sedan. Footage from news helicopters and photos of the scene show the vehicle split nearly in two and wrapped around the tree.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second man was hospitalized in serious condition, Richardson said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, although a witness told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that she saw the car traveling at a high speed before losing control and slamming into the tree.
Investigators have not yet determined whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.
