Advertisement
California

Man found fatally shot at scene of single-car crash in South L.A.

Police are investigating a shooting that took place after an alleged crash in South L.A.'s Vermont Square neighborhood.
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South L.A. early Sunday.
(KTLA)
By Laurence DarmientoStaff Writer 
Share via

A man was found shot to death early Sunday at the scene of a single-car crash in South Los Angeles, police said.

The man, who was in his 30s, had been shot several times and was found at the corner of Vermont Avenue and West 53rd Street around 3 a.m., said Los Angeles Police Public Information Officer Norma Eisenman.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two other people, who were not shot but were injured in the accident, were receiving hospital treatment, Eisenman said.

Advertisement

It was unclear whether the three people were in the car at the time of the shooting or the crash. It was also not known whether the shooting caused the crash or happened afterward, she said.

Police received calls about the shooting shortly before 3 a.m., and Vermont Avenue remained closed Sunday morning as the investigation continued.

More to Read

California
Laurence Darmiento

Laurence Darmiento covers finance, insurance, aerospace and dealmakers in Southern California for the Los Angeles Times. He joined the paper in 2015 as an assistant business editor and has overseen finance, real estate and Washington business coverage. Previously he had been the managing editor of the Los Angeles Business Journal and was a reporter for the Los Angeles Daily News and other outlets. A New York native, he is an alumnus of Cornell University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement