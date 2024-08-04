Man found fatally shot at scene of single-car crash in South L.A.

A man was found shot to death early Sunday at the scene of a single-car crash in South Los Angeles, police said.

The man, who was in his 30s, had been shot several times and was found at the corner of Vermont Avenue and West 53rd Street around 3 a.m., said Los Angeles Police Public Information Officer Norma Eisenman.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two other people, who were not shot but were injured in the accident, were receiving hospital treatment, Eisenman said.

It was unclear whether the three people were in the car at the time of the shooting or the crash. It was also not known whether the shooting caused the crash or happened afterward, she said.

Police received calls about the shooting shortly before 3 a.m., and Vermont Avenue remained closed Sunday morning as the investigation continued.

