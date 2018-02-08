Search warrants served at Maywood City Hall; mayor reportedly questioned by authorities

Authorities served search warrants at Maywood City Hall and other locations Thursday morning in what one official described as an investigation into alleged corruption.
"Search warrants were served today at various locations, including Maywood City Hall," said Greg Risling, spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney's office. "We cannot comment further because of an ongoing investigation."
A neighbor of Mayor Ramon Medina said she saw Medina and members of his family talking to police on their front lawn at 7:30 a.m.
"I don't know why they were there," said the neighbor, Elvira Soto.
The small city in southeast Los Angeles County has long struggled with financial issues and political controversy.
In October, a scathing state audit said Maywood's "weak governance" made it unable to wrestle with a more than $15-million debt that was twice the small city's operating costs.
The 51-page report listed a series of problems that stood between the 1.2-square-mile community and financial health, including political infighting, wasteful spending, questionable hiring decisions, repeated violations of the state's open meeting laws and poor administrative controls.
"Maywood's city council has failed to oversee the city's operations adequately and violated its fiduciary duty — its responsibility to act with the utmost good faith for the benefit of the city," the report read.
Auditors say the City Council did not adequately monitor the performance of the former city manager during her five-year tenure, which "allowed many significant financial and operation problems to remain uncorrected."
Maywood City Councilman Eduardo De La Riva said that for the last two years he has been passing information to authorities about what he described as suspicious activity. He said he had his own concerns about council members not following protocol when selecting contracts for landscaping, media consulting and street fairs.
His last conversation with the district attorney was last week, he said. He would not disclose what he discussed with investigators but said they did not give a hint of what was to come next.
De La Riva arrived at City Hall at 8 a.m. to find half a dozen police officers in the parking lot and patrolling the building. Several city employees were outside the building. Residents sent him a grainy video of the mayor and his family standing outside their home with police officers.
"We've been waiting for this day for two years," De La Riva said. "We knew it was only a matter of time before the DA or somebody comes and look into the city. We've suspected wrongdoing for a long time."
Outside City Hall, investigators photographed a black Mercedes parked in a disabled parking space that De La Riva said belonged to City Atty. Michael Montgomery.
UPDATES:
11:15 a.m.: This post was updated with comments from City Councilman Eduardo De La Riva.
10:25 a.m.: This post has been updated with comments from district attorney's spokesman Greg Risling and Maywood resident Elvira Soto.
This article was originally published at 10:15 a.m.