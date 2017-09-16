Los Angeles County sheriff applauds 'sanctuary state' bill he once opposed

Los Angeles County Sheriff James McDonnell on Saturday applauded the “sanctuary state” bill just passed by the Legislature that aims to protect immigrants from federal enforcement as they leave jails, saying amendments had satisfied his earlier objections to the legislation.

“While not perfect, [the bill] kept intact our ability to maintain partnerships with federal law enforcement officials who help us in the fight against gangs, drugs and human trafficking,” McDonnell said in a written statement. “It also retains the controlled access that the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement has to our jails.”

McDonnell had broken ranks with many other Los Angeles elected officials by opposing the initial legislation, arguing that if immigration agents could not pick up people from the jails, they would go looking for them in the streets. McDonnell said that would spread fear and curtail immigrants’ cooperation with local law enforcement in criminal cases.

The legislation passed early Saturday drastically scaled back the version first introduced, the result of tough negotiations between Gov. Jerry Brown and the bill’s author, Sen. Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), in the final weeks of the legislative session. The bill must still be signed by the governor.

McDonnell said Gov. Brown, as well as key members of the state Aenate and Assembly, also engaged his department in reaching a compromise. The sheriff said the final bill “now largely reflects much of what the [Sheriff’s Department] implemented years ago and the work is well underway.”

Called the “California Values Act,” the sanctuary bill initially would have barred state and local enforcement from holding, questioning or sharing information with federal immigration agents about immigrants in custody unless the immigrants had violent or serious criminal convictions.

The amended bill would allow federal immigration authorities to keep working with state corrections officials and to continue entering county jails to question immigrants.The legislation would also permit police and sheriffs to share information and transfer people to immigration authorities if they have been convicted of one or more crimes from a list of 800 outlined in a previous law, the California Trust Act.

Under added provisions of the bill, however, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation would have to develop new standards to protect people held on immigration violations, and to allow immigrant inmates to receive credit toward their sentences for time served if they complete rehabilitation and educational programs while incarcerated.

The state attorney general’s office would have to develop recommendations that limit immigration agents' access to personal information. The attorney general also has broad authority under the state Constitution to ensure that police and sheriffs agencies follow SB 54’s provisions should it be signed into law.

Times staff writer Jazmine Ulloa contributed to this story.