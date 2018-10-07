After three years in a foreign prison, a Cambodian political activist wonders how he can help his homeland from California

With Hun Sen’s power resolidified in Phnom Penh, experts say, a return home could prove dangerous for Sovannara. But if he chooses to remain in Long Beach, his ability to broadcast his message in his native land would be muffled at best. After the shutdown of the country’s last independent news outlet, the Cambodia Daily, in 2017, virtually all forms of media in Cambodia now take a pro-government slant, which would leave Facebook as one of the lone ways Sovannara could communicate in the largely rural country.