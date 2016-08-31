Dump truck collides with Metro bus in Culver City; several injured

Several people were injured after a dump truck collided with a Metro bus early Wednesday in Culver City, police said.

Police received a call around 5:30 a.m. about the accident, said Sgt. Gary Irwin of the Culver City police. The bus was heading east on Jefferson Boulevard and the dump truck was coming off the northbound 405 Freeway exit when the two collided in the intersection. It is unclear what led to the collision.

The driver and five passengers on the bus were injured; four were transported to a hospital, Irwin said. The driver of the dump truck was also injured, he said.

Police have asked California Highway Patrol to block off the northbound exit at Jefferson Boulevard, Irwin said.

Because the collision was determined to have occurred in Los Angeles, Irwin said, officers were waiting for Los Angeles police to arrive.

For more California news, follow @brittny_mejia

Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss Huma Abedin leaves her husband, Anthony Weiner, Apple owes Ireland big, Brock Turner is released, and the 4 Aurora movie massacre survivors owe Cinemark lawyer fees. Huma Abedin leaves her husband, Anthony Weiner, Apple owes Ireland big, Brock Turner is released, and the 4 Aurora movie massacre survivors owe Cinemark lawyer fees. Caption Kim Jong Un executes using anti-aircraft gun South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported Kim Jong Un had two North Korean officials executed with an anti-aircraft gun in early August. South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported Kim Jong Un had two North Korean officials executed with an anti-aircraft gun in early August.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

101 Freeway reopens in downtown Los Angeles after police coax possible jumper from overpass

Feds say gnatcatcher needs to stay on the endangered list

1,000-acre Bogart fire in Riverside County was caused by 'juvenile activity' near public park, officials say

UPDATES:

7 a.m.: This article was updated with details on injuries.

This article was originally published at 6:25 a.m.