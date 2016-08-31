Dump truck collides with Metro bus in Culver City; several injured

Several people were injured after a dump truck collided with a Metro bus early Wednesday in Culver City, police said.
Police received a call around 5:30 a.m. about the accident, said Sgt. Gary Irwin of the Culver City police. The bus was heading east on Jefferson Boulevard and the dump truck was coming off the northbound 405 Freeway exit when the two collided in the intersection. It is unclear what led to the collision.
The driver and five passengers on the bus were injured; four were transported to a hospital, Irwin said. The driver of the dump truck was also injured, he said.
Police have asked California Highway Patrol to block off the northbound exit at Jefferson Boulevard, Irwin said.
Because the collision was determined to have occurred in Los Angeles, Irwin said, officers were waiting for Los Angeles police to arrive.
UPDATES:
7 a.m.: This article was updated with details on injuries.
This article was originally published at 6:25 a.m.