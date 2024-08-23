Metro bus crashes into pole, injuring 7 in Studio City

A crash involving a Metro bus left seven people injured in Studio City Friday morning, Aug. 23, 2024. The collision was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard near Universal City.

A Metro bus carrying several passengers crashed into a pole in Studio City Friday morning, sending a half a dozen people to the hospital, authorities said.

Images of the crash showed the bus’ entire front-end frame crumpled.

The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard off Main Street near Universal Pictures and the Universal Studios lots, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

Seven people were injured in the crash, with six taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one person refusing treatment at the scene, officials said.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, police said.

