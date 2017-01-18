FAA invites the public to learn about upcoming airspace and air traffic control changes for the region

Starting Wednesday night, and for the next three weeks, the Federal Aviation Administration will hold 14 public webinars and workshops to discuss airspace and air traffic control changes across Southern California.

The changes are part of the Southern California Metroplex project, which will revise flight paths and replace radar-based air traffic control with sophisticated automation and global positioning satellites.

FAA officials say the Metroplex program — one of 14 in the nation — is the regional application of procedures and technology from the agency’s sweeping NextGen project. It is designed to improve aviation safety as well as the efficiency of air travel and airports.

Plans call for the local changes to be phased in from November 2016 to April. The upcoming webinars and briefings will address only the procedures that will be put into effect in March and April.

The FAA held similar webinars and public workshops in the fall for the Metroplex procedures that were implemented in November. Power Point presentations from those public workshops and the webinars can be viewed here.

All upcoming workshops, except for the Monday briefing in Culver City, will run from 5 to 8 p.m. The Culver City workshop will run from 3 to 8 p.m. due to a conflict with a City Council meeting.

The workshops will have an open-house format and people can attend anytime during the posted times. FAA representatives will provide information on the project and answer questions.

Free parking, as well as street parking, will be available at all locations. Spanish interpreters also will be present.

Webinars

Access links and dial-in information for all the webinars are available here.

Wednesday, 6 to 7:15 p.m. Airports involved: Los Angeles International and Santa Monica.

Wednesday, 8 to 9:15 p.m. Airports involved: Los Angeles International, Bob Hope, Van Nuys, Santa Barbara, Camarillo and Pt. Mugu.

Thursday, 6 to 7:15 p.m. Airports involved: John Wayne, Long Beach, Fullerton, Torrance, and Los Alamitos.

Thursday, 8 to 9:15 p.m. Airports involved: Lindbergh Field, San Diego; McClellan-Palomar; Brown; Navy North Island; Montgomery; Gillespie; Ontario; and Palm Springs.

Workshops

Monday: Veterans Memorial Building, Multipurpose Room, 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City. Airports involved: Los Angeles International and Santa Monica.

Tuesday: Langley Senior Center, 400 W. Emerson Ave., Monterey Park. Airports involved: Los Angeles International and Santa Monica.

Jan. 25: Palisades Charter High School, Mercer Hall, 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades. Airports involved: Los Angeles International and Santa Monica.

Jan. 26: Toyota Meeting Hall, Torrance Cultural Art Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Airports involved: Los Angeles International, Long Beach, Torrance, Fullerton and Los Alamitos.

Jan. 30: Burbank Community Services Building, 150 North 3rd St., Burbank. Airports involved: Bob Hope and Van Nuys.

Jan. 31: City of La Habra Community Center Grand Ballroom, 101 West La Habra Blvd. La Habra. Airports involved: Los Angeles International and Santa Monica.

Feb. 1: Oasis Senior Center, Evelyn Hart Event Center, 801 Narcissus Ave., Corona Del Mar. Airports involved: John Wayne and Long Beach.

Feb. 2: Solana Vista Elementary School, 780 Santa Victoria, Solana Beach. Airports involved: Lindbergh Field, McClellan-Palomar, Brown, Navy North Island, Montgomery and Gillespie.

Feb. 7: Ontario Airport, Ontario International Airport Administrative Building, 1923 East Avion St., Ontario. Airports involved: Ontario International and Palm Springs.

Feb. 8: Long Beach School for Adults, 3701 East Willow St., Long Beach. Airports involved: Long Beach and Los Angeles International.

To learn more about the Metroplex project, visit here.

dan.weikel@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter @LADeadline16

ALSO

Earth sets heat record in 2016 — for the third year in a row

Trio of storms to bring dangerous surf and 6 inches of rain to Southern California

Video shows dramatic rescue of hiker who clung to ice ax on snowcapped ridge near Mt. Baldy