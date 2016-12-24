Archbishop Gomez to take part in DTLA's Midnight Mass

Archbishop José H. Gomez will take part in this year’s Christmas Midnight Mass in downtown Los Angeles, the Archdiocese announced Saturday.

The bilingual Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels will begin around 11:30 p.m., when the cathedral’s choir will start singing Christmas carols, officials said.

The Midnight Mass will be jointly officiated by Gomez and Father David Gallardo, the cathedral’s pastor, the Archdiocese said. Archbishop Gomez also will celebrate a Mass in Spanish at 12:30 p.m. Christmas Day.

The midnight event will be live-streamed on Facebook; the Christmas Day Mass will be live-streamed on the Archdiocese’s website.

