Search underway for 11-year-old boy last seen riding his scooter in Pomona

A search is underway for an 11-year-old boy who disappeared Thursday night while riding his scooter outside a Pomona apartment complex, authorities said.

Adam Hernandez was last seen about 6:30 p.m. in front of the complex in the 3700 block of West Valley Boulevard, according to the Pomona Police Department. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts, white socks and black shoes. He is 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has black hair.

As of Friday morning, police had found no sign of Adam, who they said was considered a “critical missing child.”

Adam has no history of mental or medical issues and is in good health, police said. He has family in Azusa.

Anyone with details about Adam is urged to called the Police Department at (909) 622-1241, or 911.

