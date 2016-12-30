Authorities searching for L.A. couple who disappeared on trip to Big Sur

Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help in locating a young couple who failed to return from a Christmas weekend trip to Big Sur.

A police statement says 20-year-old Olivia Hannah Gonzalez and 21-year-old Brian Fernandez were last seen on Dec. 23 as they departed.

They were expected to return on Christmas Day but their families haven't heard from them.

Fernandez was driving a 2002 four-door tan Honda Civic with a California license plate number of 5VUD295.

