Missing 16-year-old is reunited with her family

A 16-year-old girl who ran away from a group home in Santa Ana on Feb. 14 has been found safe and returned to her family, police said Wednesday.

Esli Samaria Vasquez stayed in contact with her father to let him know she was safe, police said.

She was seen Tuesday outside a liquor store in Anaheim, when she called her father to tell him she could not return home because someone was threatening her.

An employee of the liquor store confirmed seeing Vasquez arguing with an unknown male outside the store in the 1800 block of West Katella Avenue.

The teenager was located Wednesday.

This is not the first time Vasquez has run away, authorities said.

