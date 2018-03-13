Monterey Park police officer is convicted of sexually assaulting 3 women during traffic stops

A jury in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom convicted Sanchez, 41, who is currently on unpaid administrative leave from the Monterey Park Police Department, of five counts of sexual battery by restraining, five counts of assault under the color of authority, three counts of false imprisonment by violence and one count of soliciting a bribe. (A spokeswoman for the district attorney's office said that the trial prosecutor argued that the defendant told one of his victims, "If you do this for me, I won't tow your car.")