Group steals two pricey BMW motorcycles in 'risky' late-night heist in Orange County

Authorities in Southern California had their hands full Thursday night with a series of brazen and risky motorcycle-related incidents, including the late-night heist of two pricey bikes.

The first incident started just after 9 p.m. when authorities tried to stop a motorcycle rider who they said was speeding on the 605 Freeway in El Monte. The rider raced through multiple cities — at one point reaching 130 mph, KCBS-TV reported.

California Highway Patrol officers followed the speeding motorcycle as it crossed onto the 5 Freeway in Oceanside, then reached San Diego County. The rider was taken into custody in San Diego after he ran out of gas, CHP officials said.

In a separate and unrelated motorcycle incident that night, two BMW bikes were stolen from Irv Seaver BMW Motorcycles, at 607 W. Katella in Orange, in a risky burglary, said Sgt. Phil McMullins, a spokesman for the Orange Police Department. The stolen motorcycles were worth about $38,000, he said.

Investigators think thieves pried open the front door and removed the two motorcycles, McMullins said. An attempt was made to steal a third bike, which was found on its side, he said.

A witness told detectives a white van and a pickup with a trailer pulled up to the building about 10:15 p.m. Six men were seen fleeing the scene, McMullins said.

“They were definitely prepared to steal motorcycles,” he said.

McMullins said the theft happened on a high-traffic stretch of Katella.

“It was kind of risky to do something like that on a busy street,” he said.

