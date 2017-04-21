Vehicle plunges off Mulholland Drive; occupant may have been ejected

A vehicle plunged off Mulholland Drive on Friday night and careened toward the backyard of a home, authorities in Los Angeles said.

Fire officials said a vehicle was found resting close to the 9700 block of Blantyre Drive, about 150 yards from the side of Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles’ famously winding scenic roadway constructed atop the ridge of the Santa Monica Mountains.

It’s possible an occupant in vehicle could have been ejected from the vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said.

A search of the area was underway.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

