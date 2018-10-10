Los Angeles antique-store owner convicted of illegally selling rare ivory Narwhal tusks

In November 2016, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife received an anonymous tip about an unlawful sale of ivory at the antique store on La Cienega Boulevard near the Sunset Strip. A couple of months later, wardens from the agency were canvassing the area and saw the two large narwhal tusks — measuring 79 and 87 inches long — on display at Buccola’s store, according to the city attorney’s office.