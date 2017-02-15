'So many emotions': Thousands attend L.A. naturalization ceremony

More than 6,700 people were sworn in today as U.S. citizens at the Los Angeles Convention Center in the first naturalization ceremony since the presidential inauguration.

Among them was Maria Fernandez of Boyle Heights. The 54-year-old homemaker has lived in the United States more than 30 years.

Her husband, Ignacio Tobar, had constantly pushed her to become naturalized.

"I never thought I was smart enough to get through all those questions," she said as she waited in line for a seat Wednesday afternoon.

Her husband wasn’t in attendance however. He died in an assault a year ago. It was then that Fernandez found out he had secretly submitted her citizenship application.

"It's like he knew how necessary my vote would be," Fernandez said.

Like many of the immigrants who filled the convention center Wednesday, Fernandez said the day was joyful but uncertain given the country's political climate.

"I'm feeling so many emotions," she said.

