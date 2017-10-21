Arson investigators looking at suspicious fires in North Hollywood

Los Angeles Fire Department investigators are looking into a string of suspicious fires in the North Hollywood area.

Four cars burned on the first-floor parking level of a condominium complex along Burbank Boulevard near the Tujunga Greenbelt on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Flames damaged the condo unit directly above the vehicles. Firefighters put out the blaze within 23 minutes.

There were no injuries, and investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, said Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Arson investigators are also examining a fire about three miles away in North Hollywood on Friday night that damaged a shed on Kittridge Avenue.

“We are looking at several suspicious fires,” Humphrey said.

He said that witnesses saw a person near that blaze but that it is unclear whether that person was a bystander or had a role in the fire.

“It is a routine investigation,” he said.

Authorities on Thursday also investigated tree fires in the North Hollywood area.

javier.panzar@latimes.com