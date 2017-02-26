North Hollywood High School wins LADWP Science Bowl

As Oscars nominees gear up to celebrate what they hope will be their wins, a group of North Hollywood High School students is already reveling in victory — the school’s 18th regional title in a science-based academic tournament.

“Showcasing an outstanding grasp of advanced science, math and technology concepts, quick reflexes and grace under pressure,” the high school’s “A” team won the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Science Bowl regional competition, the LADWP said in a statement.

Team members each receive the $1,000 Hitachi Scholarship and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, where they will represent L.A. in the U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl from April 27 to May 1.

The team will compete in a field of 70 high school champions from 40 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. A total of nine teams from California will participate.

Each year, the LADWP Science Bowl tests the region’s “sharpest students’ reflexes, teamwork skills and knowledge,” using a television game show format that involves tossup and bonus questions, buzzers and timed responses, the utility’s statement said.

This year, North Hollywood High School’s “B” team placed second in the competition. Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies took third, and Palisades Charter High School placed fourth.

“Science Bowl is a proud LADWP tradition and an example of the Department’s commitment to the Los Angeles community,” the LADWP said.

The National Science Bowl is among the nation’s largest science-based academic competitions and the only one sponsored by a federal agency, according to the utility. Since it began in 1991, more than 265,000 students have participated in the program.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia