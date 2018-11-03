Orange County district attorney race turns into political mud wrestling between former colleagues turned foes

But Spitzer hasn't been without his own problems. Unnerved by a man “preaching the word of God” to him during a lunch hour and suspiciously eyeing a knife in a Wahoo’s Fish Taco restaurant in Foothill Ranch in 2015, Spitzer retrieved a handgun and handcuffs he carried in his car and cuffed the man. He would later argue that his decade of LAPD reserve officer experience led to his reaction. A sheriff’s deputy described it as a butter knife, but Spitzer said it was a serrated steak knife.