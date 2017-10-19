Search for reported gunman continues as authorities lift 3-hour lockdown of UCLA Medical Center

Authorities have lifted a three-hour lockdown of Olive View UCLA Medical Center after responding to reports of a man with a gun in the hospital, authorities said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are still searching for the suspect, but the hospital has resumed normal operations, spokesperson Heather Fuqua said. There are no injuries, and deputies haven’t found any evidence of guns or gunshots, she added.

A hospital employee reported seeing a man with a gun around 9:20 a.m., Sheriff’s Division Chief James Hellmold said.

Officers searched the hospital and locked down much of the facility, Hellmold said. Other areas of the hospital were evacuated.

José Enrique Mancilla, a patient on the fifth floor, said he did not hear any gunfire or see anybody with a gun. The first two floors of the hospital were evacuated, and patients were asked to stay in their rooms, said Mancilla, 25, who was being treated for pain.

Other patients at the hospital posted footage of the evacuation on Instagram, showing deputies in tactical gear patrolling the grounds.

BacLpYBB8n1

Patients are being allowed to leave and enter the hospital as the investigation continues, Fuqua said. A description of the suspect has not been released.

Reach Sonali Kohli at Sonali.Kohli@latimes.com or on Twitter @Sonali_Kohli.

UPDATES:

1:35 p.m.: This article was updated with news of the hospital’s resuming normal operations.

This article was originally published at 10:40 a.m.