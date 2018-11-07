Spitzer leads in early returns in contentious O.C. district attorney race

Very early returns Tuesday in the Orange County district attorney’s race showed Todd Spitzer, challenger to incumbent Tony Rackauckas, with a notable lead.
The election culminated months of flame-throwing between Rackauckas, who has held the position for two decades, and Spitzer, his former protégé. The winner will lead an office that handles more than 60,000 cases a year and wields an annual budget of about $145 million.
The race for Orange County’s top prosecutor was among the ugliest in Southern California, and a key test for an office that has been repeatedly rocked by scandal in recent years.
Spitzer, an Orange County supervisor and former assemblyman, most recently accused Rackauckas of subverting the criminal justice system for political gain by waiting to file a high-profile rape case until just before the midterm elections.
His campaign also highlighted allegations that Rackauckas’ office illegally used jailhouse informants to obtain confessions — a practice that in 2015 led a criminal court judge to remove the district attorney’s office from the high-profile case of confessed mass murderer Scott Dekraai. The informant ploy resulted in reduced or thrown-out charges in several other criminal cases.
Spitzer himself is no stranger to negative attention. Last year, the 57-year-old settled a lawsuit for $150,000 with a former member of his staff who alleged several labor law violations. And in 2015, Spitzer was admonished for carrying a loaded handgun into a Foothill Ranch taco hut and making a citizen’s arrest of a preacher he deemed suspicious. He argued that his time as an LAPD reserve officer spurred his reaction.
The face-off between Spitzer and Rackauckas was years in the making. Spitzer worked as a prosecutor under Rackauckas for a year, and at one point appeared to be the incumbent’s eventual successor. But the two had a public falling out in 2010 when Rackauckas accused Spitzer of misconduct and fired him.
Rackauckas won his first term as district attorney in 1998 and has since served five terms. When the 75-year-old last won reelection with 73.3% of the vote in 2014, he said he wouldn’t run again — but he gave it another go, in part to keep Spitzer from taking over the seat.
Spitzer signaled he was a serious threat when he garnered 35% of the vote to the incumbent’s 38% in the June primary. His campaign spent over $2.2 million, more than twice as much as Rackauckas’.
As a top prosecutor, Spitzer had more than 100 trials under his belt, and as a state lawmaker was closely tied to the victims' rights movement. He’s pledged that if elected, he will partner with nonprofits such as the American Civil Liberties Union to help reform the district attorney’s office, which is still being investigated by federal and state authorities following the informant controversy.
Rackauckas, appointed to the judiciary in 1990, gained a reputation for being lenient to nonviolent defendants facing lengthy jail terms under the state’s three-strikes law. He’s also been a leader in the use of DNA analysis to apprehend violent criminals.