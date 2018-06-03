Orange County firefighters continue to battle 150-acre blaze in hills above Laguna Beach

Orange County firefighters continued to battle a 150-acre brush fire Sunday that threatened homes in the hills above Laguna Beach, prompting mandatory evacuation of hundreds of residents.
Firefighters made good progress overnight on the Aliso fire as erratic winds died down and temperatures cooled, officials said. Containment is at 10%, with the fire consuming open space but moving toward homes, officials said.
A mandatory evacuation order for 1,500 residents of Top of the World, a Laguna Beach neighborhood, remained in effect Sunday, fire officials said. But an evacuation order for 2,100 homes in Aliso Viejo was lifted at 9 p.m. Saturday.
About 400 firefighters – assisted by water-dropping helicopters and air tankers – continue to battle the fire that started shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday below the Top of the World scenic lookout point and behind Soka University of America, fire officials said.
“The biggest battle has been the thick brush that hasn’t burned in over 100 years, and the erratic winds,” said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito. Six air tankers and four helicopters had been enlisted to fight the blaze, he said.
The flames chewed through brush left bone dry by years of drought across Southern California. The region saw a devastating fire season last year, with homes lost from San Diego to Bel-Air, and from Sylmar to Montecito. The Thomas fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties made history as the largest on record in California.
Experts have warned that the continued dry conditions throughout the region increase the chances for more big fires this summer.
Costa Mesa High School's prom at Soka University was postponed a week due to the fire, school officials said.
An evacuation center was set up at the Susi Q Center, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. A Red Cross shelter was also opened at Aliso Niguel High School, 28000 Wolverine Way, Aliso Viejo.
There were no reports of damaged structures, and only one report of a minor injury to a firefighter’s leg.