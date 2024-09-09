Airport fire in Orange County: Evacuations, road closures, shelters
The Airport fire is burning near homes in south Orange County and has forced evacuations. Here are details on the fire.
The fire
The blaze started about 1:30 p.m. along the 32200 block of Trabuco Creek Road near an airfield in Trabuco Canyon for remote-controlled airplanes. The fire is burning at a fast rate into the mountains, fueled by extreme heat.
Evacuations
Homes in the Robinson Ranch community in Trabuco Canyon as well as the Trabuco Highlands are under mandatory evacuation orders.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department also is encouraging residents living along a number of roads where the fire poses a threat to evacuate, including:
- Rose Canyon Road
- Trabuco Creek Road
- Trabuco Canyon Road
- Trabuco Oaks Drive
- Joplin Loop
- Cook’s Corner
A fire that broke out in Orange County on Monday afternoon quickly grew to about 800 acres and prompted evacuations.
Road closures
The Orange County Fire Authority says roads are closed at these intersections:
- Plano Trabuco Road and Joshua Drive
- Plano Trabuco and Robinson Ranch roads
- Antonio Parkway and Alas de Paz
- Trabuco Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads
- Santa Margarita and Antonio parkways
- Avenida Empresa and Santa Margarita Parkway
Shelters
A temporary evacuation center has been set up at the Bell Tower Regional Community Center, at 22232 El Paseo in Rancho Santa Margarita.
A large-animal shelter has been established at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.
