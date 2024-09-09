Advertisement
California

Airport fire in Orange County: Evacuations, road closures, shelters

Smoke and flames rise along a ridge.
The Airport fire in Trabuco Canyon was growing rapidly Monday evening.
(AlertCalifornia)
By Ashley Ahn
 and Hannah Fry
The Airport fire is burning near homes in south Orange County and has forced evacuations. Here are details on the fire.

The fire

The blaze started about 1:30 p.m. along the 32200 block of Trabuco Creek Road near an airfield in Trabuco Canyon for remote-controlled airplanes. The fire is burning at a fast rate into the mountains, fueled by extreme heat.

Evacuations

Homes in the Robinson Ranch community in Trabuco Canyon as well as the Trabuco Highlands are under mandatory evacuation orders.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department also is encouraging residents living along a number of roads where the fire poses a threat to evacuate, including:

  • Rose Canyon Road
  • Trabuco Creek Road
  • Trabuco Canyon Road
  • Trabuco Oaks Drive
  • Joplin Loop
  • Cook’s Corner
An Erickson Aero Tanker makes a retardant drop on the Airport fire burning in Trabuco Canyon on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Road closures

The Orange County Fire Authority says roads are closed at these intersections:

  • Plano Trabuco Road and Joshua Drive
  • Plano Trabuco and Robinson Ranch roads
  • Antonio Parkway and Alas de Paz
  • Trabuco Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads
  • Santa Margarita and Antonio parkways
  • Avenida Empresa and Santa Margarita Parkway

Shelters

A temporary evacuation center has been set up at the Bell Tower Regional Community Center, at 22232 El Paseo in Rancho Santa Margarita.

A large-animal shelter has been established at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.

California
