Airport fire in Orange County: Evacuations, road closures, shelters

The Airport fire in Trabuco Canyon was growing rapidly Monday evening.

The Airport fire is burning near homes in south Orange County and has forced evacuations. Here are details on the fire.

The fire

The blaze started about 1:30 p.m. along the 32200 block of Trabuco Creek Road near an airfield in Trabuco Canyon for remote-controlled airplanes. The fire is burning at a fast rate into the mountains, fueled by extreme heat.

Evacuations

Homes in the Robinson Ranch community in Trabuco Canyon as well as the Trabuco Highlands are under mandatory evacuation orders.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department also is encouraging residents living along a number of roads where the fire poses a threat to evacuate, including:



Rose Canyon Road

Trabuco Creek Road

Trabuco Canyon Road

Trabuco Oaks Drive

Joplin Loop

Cook’s Corner

Road closures

The Orange County Fire Authority says roads are closed at these intersections:



Plano Trabuco Road and Joshua Drive

Plano Trabuco and Robinson Ranch roads

Antonio Parkway and Alas de Paz

Trabuco Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads

Santa Margarita and Antonio parkways

Avenida Empresa and Santa Margarita Parkway

Shelters

A temporary evacuation center has been set up at the Bell Tower Regional Community Center, at 22232 El Paseo in Rancho Santa Margarita.

A large-animal shelter has been established at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.