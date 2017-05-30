Orange County animation teacher accused of possessing child pornography

An animation teacher at Tesoro High School in Orange County was charged Tuesday with possessing hundreds of pornographic videos and images depicting children, according to court records.

Keh-Tai Culbreath, a 30-year-old Lake Elsinore resident, is facing two felony counts of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to records from San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Culbreath was arrested Thursday by detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Fontana Police Department.

Detectives searched his home in the 15000 block of Grand Avenue in Lake Elsinore and found the child pornography on electronic storage devices, police said.

Authorities later discovered he was a part-time teacher.

Culbreath taught art of animation to ninth- to 12th-grade students for the last two years at the Rancho Santa Margarita school, said Ryan Burris, spokesman for Capistrano Unified School District. After his arrest, Culbreath was placed on leave.

“As always, we will work with Fontana Police Department through their investigation and we appreciate their efforts in keeping our community safe,” Burris said.

