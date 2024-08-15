Southern California shaman accused of multiple rapes, crimes against children

A shaman from the Inland Empire known as “Koyote the Blind” is due in court next week to face felony sex charges, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricardo Flores, a 59-year-old Rialto resident, was arrested at the border last week and is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 23 on multiple charges including rape, penetration by foreign object, sexual penetration with bodily injury on a minor over age 14 and lewd acts with a child under 14.

Flores was arrested Aug. 7 after multiple victims reported being sexually assaulted to the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to a Riverside County Sheriff’s Office news release. They said they were assaulted by the same person who lives in the 26000 block of Sandi Lane.

Flores is the religious leader of a shamanistic community in various locations throughout Riverside County, officials said. He was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border and booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center.