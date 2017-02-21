Anxious Oroville community searches for silver lining — and possible tourism boon — in dam crisis

With the heaviest surge from a week of storms over, state water officials said Tuesday they are once again considering shutting water off to Oroville Dam’s eroded main spillway to assess damage to the site and bring a nearby power plant back online.

For three days, a pair of cranes on floating barges down river from the power plant has been waiting for a chance to go to work.

But state officials said they need calmer waters at the foot of the eroded spillway, which has been roaring and frothing for two weeks as engineers allowed water to flow out at millions of gallons a minute to lower the lake.

Bill Croyle, acting director of the California Department of Water Resources, said at a news conference Tuesday that the water flow into the lake peaked that morning and has since began slowing. He said this gives engineers a chance to temporarily close the main spillway and get their clearest look yet at the 3,000-foot long concrete structure's damage without fears the reservoir will exceed capacity.

Estimates have put repairs of the spillway at $100 million or more, but Croyle said it’s too early to tell.

"Do we repair what we have? Do we replace what we have? Do we build the spillway somewhere else? All options are on the table," said Croyle, who declined to provide a timetable for the spillway shut-off.

The main spillway rapidly eroded two weeks ago amid heavy storms and forced a shut-off. The lake then filled, and water poured onto an earthen emergency spillway that eroded and clogged the power plant's intake with debris.

The emergency forced engineers to reopen the main spillway to lower the lake level, knowing it would further damage the structure.

Worried the dam could send a 30-foot wall of water to communities below the dam if it failed, authorities ordered residents to evacuate.

Communities were abandoned and tourism halted.

Residents returned home hoping to regain of sense of normalcy.

Not far from the main drag through Oroville, a dozen local business owners and city officials faced each other in a hotel lunchroom Tuesday to begin the process of developing an advertising campaign to transform a barrage of negative images and news reports about frantic efforts to prevent the risk of catastrophic flooding into a lucrative tourism attraction, albeit after the Feather River Basin’s rainy season ends in April.

That won’t be easy, acknowledged Jana Dawson Frazier, a local tour guide for the DWR.

“I’m getting calls from people as far away as San Diego and San Jose who think the dam is failing – it is not,” Dawson Frazier said. “The problem is with its damaged spillways.”

The good news, she added with a smile, is that this sleepy agricultural city of 19,000 year-round residents suddenly has a national audience it never counted on, and perhaps a portion of it can be locked in as future visitors.

For inspiration, the group looks to the newest hot spot in town: the Lake Oroville Visitors Center, which features a museum, a gift store and a 47-foot-tall tower with panoramic views of the commotion at the site.

“On a typical day, the center gets about 40 visitors,” Frazier said. “Right now, we’re seeing 1,200 to 1,300 visitors a day, and they all want a closer look at what they’ve been hearing about on the news.”

“People who only a few weeks ago never knew we existed now know our name and where we’re located on a map,” she said. “I honestly think we can transform this situation into a tourism boon.”

The damaged spillway and the geyser of water it produces drove Oroville resident Sue Snow to visit the dam for the first time Tuesday.

She remembered when President Reagan came to Oroville for the dam's dedication.

In the decades since, nothing compelled her to make the drive up the hill to a point overlooking the dam that’s now a visitors center.

"If someone had said this would happen, I wouldn't have believed them," said Snow, who visited with fellow resident Charlie Gaustad.

"We saw it on TV and said 'Well let's go!,'" Gaustad said.

Dawn Nevers, assistant city planner in Oroville, agrees the situation can help tourism in the area.

“We can’t let this event cripple the local economy,” Nevers said. “So, today we’re moving forward, all on the same page and preaching the same message: Oroville is strong and gorgeous.”

