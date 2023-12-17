Advertisement
Column: Voices from Nevada on a prospective Newsom presidential bid. In a word, no

Photos of President Biden and Governor Gavin Newsom
Nevada voters aren’t yearning for Gavin Newsom to take on President Biden in the 2024 Democratic presidential contest.
(Associated Press)
By Mark Z. Barabak
Nevada will play a key role in the 2024 presidential race, as a major battleground and one of the first states to vote when Democrats choose their presidential nominee.

Despite his repeated objections, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is often mentioned as a possible alternative to President Biden.

But a series of interviews in and around Las Vegas, where most Nevada voters live, found no support for a Newsom candidacy and not a lot of California love.

Here are some of those voters discussing the governor, why they oppose him replacing Biden as Democrats’ 2024 nominee and thoughts on the state next door.

Michele Hoffman, 66, Henderson Democrat

“I don’t know that much about [Newsom], although I don’t think the country as a whole would get behind him. He’s California. He’s got that California stigma. I’m from Missouri, from a very conservative area, and I don’t think he would get the support from the rest of the country that he would need to beat Joe Biden.”

David Mulcrone, 52, salesman, Henderson Democrat

“I generally like Biden as a person. He’s too old. But the Democrats didn’t put themselves in a position to put anyone else forward. ... I think [Newsom’s] policies were too liberal and that kind of laid the foundation for why S.F. is the mess it is now.”

Michelle Munk, 62, skin care specialist, Henderson Republican

Newsom “is a sleaze bag. Look what he’s doing to California. I have friends in California. Half of California is leaving.”

Michelle Munk of Henderson, Nev
Michelle Munk of Henderson, Nev., is no Newsom fan.
(Mark Z. Barabak / Los Angeles Times)

Linda Carter, 74, retired schoolteacher, Las Vegas Republican

“California’s ruined. I’m a small-government conservative. I think we need strong military and strong borders and families have the right to judge how to spend their own money. ... We don’t need people telling us we can’t drink the Big Slurpee.”

Courtney Pruitt of Las Vegas is leaning toward Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
(Mark Z. Barabak / Los Angeles Times)
Courtney Pruitt, 35, antiques dealer, Las Vegas Democrat

“We go to L.A. a lot for work. I think it’s crazy he kept stuff shut down as long as he did. I think he made it too long and he really screwed over a lot of people. ... I’m leaning toward Robert Kennedy Jr. He just seems younger and more down to earth.”

Ian Flashner, 52, equipment salesman, Las Vegas Democrat

“I like Gavin Newsom. He seems like a smart, younger guy. Has his act together for the most part. ... But I don’t begrudge Biden his age, and that’s mostly what this is about. If he was 10 years younger, nobody would say a word.”

Ian Flashner of Las Vegas likes Newsom, but doesn't see a need for Biden to stand aside.
(Mark Z. Barabak / Los Angeles Times)

Tim Foley, 49, business owner, Las Vegas Republican

Newsom “is a charlatan. This guy is moronic. He’s an absolute liar. I watched his debate with [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis and was disgusted. Everything he said was a flat-out lie.”

Cindy Manchee, 65, retired corporate manager, Henderson Democrat

“He’s really, really too liberal. He’s never going to get the independents, and I don’t think he’s done that great a job in California. The state’s in bad financial condition. The roads are terrible when you visit. It’s too expensive.”

Mark Z. Barabak

Mark Z. Barabak is a political columnist for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on California and the West. He has covered campaigns and elections in 49 of the 50 states, including a dozen presidential contests and scores of mayoral, legislative, gubernatorial and congressional races. He also reported from the White House and Capitol Hill during the George H.W. Bush and Clinton administrations.

