Column: Voices from Nevada on a prospective Newsom presidential bid. In a word, no

Nevada will play a key role in the 2024 presidential race, as a major battleground and one of the first states to vote when Democrats choose their presidential nominee.

Despite his repeated objections, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is often mentioned as a possible alternative to President Biden.

But a series of interviews in and around Las Vegas, where most Nevada voters live, found no support for a Newsom candidacy and not a lot of California love.

Here are some of those voters discussing the governor, why they oppose him replacing Biden as Democrats’ 2024 nominee and thoughts on the state next door.