Oxnard fugitive arrested after trying to carjack farmworker, police say

An Oxnard man suspected of killing his wife in front of their six children was arrested Friday after he tried to carjack a farmworker, authorities say.

Alfredo Ortiz, 33, was taken into custody about 2:15 p.m. in the vicinity of Somis, where authorities believed he was hiding, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

A farmworker had summoned authorities to the area after Ortiz had tried to carjack him and his work vehicle, police said.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department’s deputies were already in the area searching for Ortiz, so they set a up perimeter, which led to the arrest, officials said. Ortiz is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court.

Police said witnesses saw Ortiz drag his wife, Teresa Ortiz, into their home about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The witnesses told police they then heard multiple gunshots.

Authorities said that officers arrived at the home in 100 block of North Juanita Avenue, they saw a woman and several children running out of the home.

Teresa Ortiz, 37, suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen, police said. She died at the scene.

After the shooting, Alfredo Ortiz flagged down his sister and forced her to drive him about 13 miles east to Somis in Ventura County, police said. After dropping him off, police said, she called authorities to report the incident.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow @VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.

ALSO

Storm brings widespread flooding across Northern California; more rain on the way

Central Coast storm leads to flooding, a water rescue and a wet commute in L.A.

Classes canceled at Notre Dame High School after anonymous email threat