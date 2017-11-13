Palos Verdes High School student accused in murder case is removed from school after parents protest

A teenager charged with murder will no longer attend classes at Palos Verdes High School, officials said Monday.

Some parents whose children attend the high school were angered that senior Cameron Terrell, who is accused of driving the getaway car in a fatal gang-related shooting on Oct. 1, was continuing to attend classes at the campus while out on bail.

Palos Verdes Unified School District Supt. Don Austin said Monday that Terrell will attend classes at an off-site location. The decision came after days of discussions by school officials about where to educate the 18-year-old and talks with his family, Austin said.

“We thought it best all the way around, including for Cameron,” Austin said.

According to prosecutors, Terrell was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Justin Holmes in South L.A.’s Manchester Square neighborhood.

He was released on $5-million bail on Oct. 19 after being arrested on Oct. 12.

Efforts to reach Terrell and his family weren’t successful.

The Daily Breeze, which first reported on Terrell’s arrest, said a group of parents sent a letter to the Palos Verdes Peninsula school board asking that Terrell take classes elsewhere.

“While Terrell does enjoy the presumption of innocence in a court of law, there are serious safety concerns raised by Terrell’s continued attendance at school. At best, Terrell is a distraction to teachers, staff and other students,” the letter read, according to the paper.

“At worst, most law enforcement officers would say that allowing an 18-year-old gang member suspected of a felony to attend a high school presents a clear and present danger to other students.”

According to a Los Angeles Police Department statement, Holmes was killed after he and two friends were confronted by two armed suspects near Western Avenue and 73rd Street.

“The suspects asked Holmes and his friends where they were from. One of the suspects fired multiple shots, striking Holmes. The suspects then fled the area in a vehicle,” the police statement read.

Terrell’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 29.

dakota.smith@latimes.com

Twitter: @dakotacdsmith